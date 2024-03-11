Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:01 AM PDT on March 11, 2024

L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman speaking at this afternoon’s Yes on HLA event. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Michael Schneider Recaps How Measure HLA Was Developed and Approved
  • Election Results: L.A. CD14 Looks Like Kevin de León vs. Ysabel Jurado (Eastsider)
    • Graphs Charting L.A. City Council's Three Tight Primaries (LAist)
  • Parking Restrictions Make It Harder For Drivers To Get To Runyon Canyon (LAT)
  • Glendale Approves Electric Buses Grant For Beeline (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
  • Sun Valley Wetlands Park Faces Delays (LAist)
  • Carnage: Two Teens Killed In Rancho Cucamonga Crash (ABC7)
    • Man Killed On Freeway In Oxnard, Hit By 6+ Cars (KTLA)
    • Driver Rescued After Plunging Down Hillside Near Glendora (KTLA)
  • Lowrider Car Gathering Causes Traffic Nightmare (Pasadena Now)
  • Ed Begley Jr. Rides Metro To Oscars (Reddit), Laemmles Bike (Biking in L.A.)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

