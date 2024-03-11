Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro 710 and 10 Freeway widening, Sidewalk Soirée, Ready for Reseda, L.A. County parking minimums, and more
Friday Afternoon Election Update: Measure HLA Lead Growing, Other Livability Wins, and More
Measure HLA percentage is swelling - livability champions Mitchell, Hahn, Sandoval reelected - continue on Metro board - and much more, including lots of runoffs to get involved in
Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes