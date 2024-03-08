Friday Afternoon Election Update: Measure HLA Lead Growing, Other Livability Wins, and More

It generally takes three weeks for L.A. County to tally final election results, but all but the closest nail-biter races are generally settled by the end of the first week of results - and that's today.

This afternoon's additional vote tallies are in - so here's a look at some races Streetsblog is keeping an eye on. (Note that SBLA is a non-profit and does not endorse candidates, so none of the information below should be considered any kind of endorsement.)

Outright Winners

Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative, was passing by a commanding lead from the very first vote totals, so local media - including your favorite website, Streetsblog L.A. - declared victory on Wednesday, even though in theory it appeared slenderly mathematically possible that its lead could maybe erode. That lead did anything but erode. It's abundantly clear that HLA has definitely won. On Wednesday, it was at 62.37 percent; as of this afternoon, it had climbed to 64.11 percent.

Two of the most valuable Metro board voices for transit, equity, and climate issues - L.A. County Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Janice Hahn - retained their seats by triumphantly amassing tallies well over 50 percent. Hahn's nearest challenger was former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, among many detractions, he was a contractor sometimes disruptive to Metro.

Another important sane and caring voice on the Metro board, Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval, appears to have surpassed fifty percent (currently 52.77 percent) in a four-way race to be reelected outright. Listen to SBLA's interview with Sandoval in 2020.

South L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson won handily with nearly 80 percent. There's a lot to like in Harris-Dawson's record, which includes support for safer streets, affordable housing, Destination Crenshaw, Rail2Rail, and much more.

Former Congress for the New Urbanism Executive Director Rick Cole was elected to the Pasadena City Council in a two-person race. He returns to a council he served on in the '80s and '90s. Cole has been a leader on parking, planning reform, transit-oriented development, and lots more. Check out Streetsblog L.A. interviews with Cole in 2023 and 2015.

Progressive Assemblymember Isaac Bryan resoundingly won re-election. Bryant has been an inspiration in championing environmental justice, equity, housing, and a reimagining of the criminal legal system.

Some November Runoffs

L.A. Council District 4 progressive incumbent Nithya Raman's lead (currently at 47.56 percent) is growing with late vote tallies, but it looks likely that she will face off against challenger Ethan Weaver (currently at 40.99 percent), a Deputy City Attorney.

The L.A. Council District 14 race took a turn this afternoon. Scandal-plagued incumbent Councilmember Kevin de León currently leads with 25.34 percent. Earlier results had Democratic State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago in second place, but progressive challenger Ysabel Jurado moved into second. At press time, just 21 votes separate Jurado and Santiago. Jurado's percentage (now 21.51 percent) continues to move slowly upward with late votes tending to the left - but this one is too close to call with any certainty.

L.A. City Council District 2, currently represented by termed-out Council President Paul Krekorian, is headed for a runoff between former Democratic State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (now with 38.06 percent) and Neighborhood Council leader Jillian Burgos (at 18.95 percent).

Progressive incumbent District Attorney George Gascón faces a runoff against former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

Two bicycling advocates faced off in the race to fill Representative Adam Schiff's House seat. Bicycling Assemblymember Laura Friedman, a Democrat who championed numerous great safe streets bills, will face off against Republican physician Alex Balekian. Cycling State Senator Anthony Portantino placed third.

In the race for State Assembly District 54, former L.A. Walks Executive Director John Yi qualified for a runoff against fellow democrat, and current L.A. Democratic Party chair Mark Gonzalez. Read SBLA's 2019 interview with Yi.

Republican Crescenta Valley Town Council member Elizabeth Wong Ahlers and Democrat Vice Mayor of Alhambra Sasha Renée Pérez are facing a runoff in State Senate District 25, formerly represented by termed-out Anthony Portantino. Listen to SBLA's 2023 interview with Pérez.

View all the latest vote tallies at the County Clerk 2024 primary election results webpage.