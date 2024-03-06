L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements

Yesterday, Los Angeles City voters approved the Healthy Streets L.A. ballot initiative - Measure HLA - seen as a referendum on the city's multimodal future.
The final vote count is still pending, and could take weeks as California continues to count late mail-in ballots. However, NBC4 and the L.A. Times are reporting that the measure has effectively been approved.
As of press time, Measure HLA has a commanding lead with 62.73 percent voting for, to 37.27 against. Early votes tend to skew somewhat conservative, so the yes percentage could grow.
Assuming current results hold - they almost certainly will - Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. configures its streets. Voters have clearly spoken that they want a healthier multimodal city that will be safer for all road users: bicyclists, transit riders, pedestrians, people with disabilities, and yes, safer for drivers, too.