Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements

Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters clearly want city streets to safer for all road users

10:32 AM PST on March 6, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard – photo via Streets Are For Everyone

Yesterday, Los Angeles City voters approved the Healthy Streets L.A. ballot initiative - Measure HLA - seen as a referendum on the city's multimodal future.

The final vote count is still pending, and could take weeks as California continues to count late mail-in ballots. However, NBC4 and the L.A. Times are reporting that the measure has effectively been approved.

On votes counted as of this morning, Measure HLA is leading by 25 percent - screenshot of County Clerk election results webpage

As of press time, Measure HLA has a commanding lead with 62.73 percent voting for, to 37.27 against. Early votes tend to skew somewhat conservative, so the yes percentage could grow.

HLA requires that, during street repaving, the city must implement bus, bike and walk improvements in the city's Mobility Plan, which was approved in 2015 and 2016 but remains predominantly unimplemented. In the Mobility Plan, the city adopted a Vision Zero policy to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035 - but traffic deaths have risen to their highest levels in decades, generating impetus for HLA's passage.

Streetsblog L.A. endorsed HLA, which assembled a broad range of endorsements, including six of fifteen L.A. City Councilmembers. The measure was opposed by city firefighters union, alongside just one City Councilmember (Traci Park), and some marginal pro-car groups (some based outside the city).

HLA opponents were given ammunition by city staff - primarily the city's Chief Administrative Officer and Bureau of Street Services leadership - who generated unrealistic and misleadingly high cost estimates that were subsequently disproved.

Assuming current results hold - they almost certainly will - Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. configures its streets. Voters have clearly spoken that they want a healthier multimodal city that will be safer for all road users: bicyclists, transit riders, pedestrians, people with disabilities, and yes, safer for drivers, too.

