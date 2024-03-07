Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:19 AM PST on March 7, 2024

Metro slide showing proposed 10 Freeway widening (in green)

  • LAT Opinion: Measure HLA Win Shows Angelenos Really Want Walkable, Bikeable Streets
  • Despite Massive Police/Fire Union Spending, Councilmember Raman Leads (LAist)
  • Friedman Leads In Race For Schiff's House Seat (LAT)
  • Pomona Mayor Sandoval Likely Reelected Without Runoff (SGV Tribune)
  • Alhambra Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez Heading For Runoff With Elizabeth Wong Ahlers (LAist, SGV Tribune)
  • County Supervisor Incumbents All Have Commanding Leads (Daily News)
  • Metro Wants Your Input On Proposed 10 Freeway Widening For ExpressLanes (LAist)
    • Metro 10 Freeway widening meeting recaps at SBLA and ActiveSGV Twitter
  • People Encouraged To Support Bike/Ped Bridge Over PCH In Pacific Palisades (SAFE)
  • Carnage: Leads Sought In Fatal Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash (Whittier Daily News)
  • Plaza Takes Shape In San Pedro's Little Italy (Urbanize)
  • Larchmont Seeking Input On Proposed Parklet (Larchmont Buzz, Larchmont Chronicle)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

