Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Metro’s Orwellian Take: Adding Miles of New Lanes to the 710 Freeway Is Not Expanding the Freeway
Metro claims "no [710 Freeway] expansion whatsoever" - and - at the same time Metro says they won't rule out demolishing homes
L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements
Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters want city streets to be safer for all road users
Deadline Today for Input on Montebello Bicycle Master Plan
The public has until 3 p.m. today - March 5 - to submit written comments via email, or give input in-person at a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.