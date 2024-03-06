Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:56 AM PST on March 6, 2024

As of this morning, Measure L.A. appears nearly certain to have passed – screenshot of County Clerk election results webpage

  • Preliminary Election Results: Current L.A. County Totals At County Clerk Election Page
    • Close Races Undecided With Many Votes Still To Count (Public Press, LAT)
    • Measure HLA Winning, Wide Lead In Early Votes (LAT, NBC4, Biking in L.A., LAist)
    • Supervisors Mitchell, Hahn and Barger Likely Reelected Outright (LAT)
    • Councilmember Raman Ahead Of Weaver, Runoff Expected (Eastsider, LAT)
    • Councilmember Heather Hutt Leads, Faces Runoff With Grace Yoo (LAT)
    • Councilmember Kevin De León Leading, Runoff Appears Certain (LAT, ABC7)
    • Incumbent Councilmembers Harris-Dawson, Padilla, and Lee Winning Outright (LAT)
    • DA George Gascón Poised For Runoff With Nathan Hochman (LAT, LAist, SC Signal)
    • Urbanist Rick Cole Leads Race For Pasadena Council (Pasadena Now, County Clerk)
    • Laura Friedman Leads U.S. House Race, With Portantino Third (LAT, County Clerk)
  • Burbank Residents Rally Against Bus Lanes (Burbank Leader)
  • Drivers Noticing L.A. Pedestrian Head-Start Signals (Reddit)
  • Carnage: Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On 110 Freeway In South L.A. (KTLA)
    • Car Crash Snarls PCH Near California Incline, Minor Injuries (SMDP)
  • Commercial Fire Blocks train Service Through Oxnard (KTLA)
  • Limited Amtrak Service To Return Through San Clemente (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. Voters Approve Measure HLA, Mandating City Implement Bus Lanes, Bike Lanes, and Ped Safety Improvements

Measure HLA is a clear mandate for change in the way L.A. designs its streets - voters clearly want city streets to safer for all road users

March 6, 2024
SGV

Deadline Today for Input on Montebello Bicycle Master Plan

The public has until 3 p.m. today - March 5 - to submit written comments via email, or give input in-person at a meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

March 5, 2024
Streetsblog USA

PROWAG Can Make Cities More Accessible — So Here’s What You Need to Know

America has waited more than 12 years for the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines to be implemented. Here's why they matter.

March 5, 2024
See all posts