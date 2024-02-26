Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PST on February 26, 2024

CicLAvia on Melrose – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Construction Contract Expected Soon (Pasadena Star-News)
  • Hysteria Over Bike Lanes Show Why HLA Is Needed (LAT)
  • Carnage: Pacoima Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing Person (LAT, ABC7, Daily News)
    • Two Killed In Single-Car Crash Exiting Freeway In Boyle Heights (ABC7, Eastsider)
    • One Person Killed, Six Injured In Reseda Car Crash (Daily News)
    • Long Beach DUI Driver Slams Into Business and Home (LB Post, Daily News)
    • Jury Finds Rebecca Grossman Guilty Of Murder In High-Speed Crash (LAT)
  • Metro To Host Construction Update Meeting On N. County 5 Freeway Widening (SC Signal)
  • Stadium Gondola Cleared One Hurdle, Many More Ahead (LAT)
  • Climate Change Undoing Air Quality Progress (LAist)
  • Biking in L.A. Shares Corgi CicLAvia Photos

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Montebello bike plan, Midnight Ridazz, C Line construction, Alhambra transit, El Monte's Garvey Avenue plans, and more.

February 26, 2024
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Melrose Open Thread

CicLAvia hosts its 50th open streets event - on four miles of Melrose Avenue from East Hollywood to Fairfax

February 26, 2024
Freeways

Metro and Caltrans Quietly Canceled 110 Freeway Expansion Project

The 110 Freeway Adams Terminus Improvement Project would have extended a 2000+foot long ramp from below 28th Street to Figueroa Street near USC

February 23, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

February 23, 2024
See all posts