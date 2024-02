This Week In Livable Streets

- From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CicLAvia will open Melrose Avenue from Vermont Avenue (in East Hollywood) to Fairfax Avenue (in the Fairfax neighborhood). The event is free, fun, and family friendly. Melrose will be closed to driving and open for bicycling, walking, rolling, running, jogging, scootering, skating, and more. Participants can start anywhere along the four-mile route, and travel as much or as little of it as they like. The easiest Metro rail access is from the Vermont/Santa Monica Boulevard Metro B Line Station (for one quiet route, exit the south - L.A. City College station portal, then go west two blocks on Willow Brook Avenue, then south three blocks on Heliotrope Avenue. It's also a short (just under one mile) bike ride from the Hollywood/Highland B Line Station (a fairly quiet route would be bicycling south on Orange Drive). Details at CicLAvia event page