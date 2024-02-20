This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, Metro lower 710 Freeway widening plan, C Line construction, Alternative Traffic Enforcement at Transportation Committee, street racing, Santa Monica commuting, and more.

Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is now anticipated through the end of May. Somewhat outdated information is available at The Source

Wednesday 2/21 - Metro is holding one last in-person meeting on the draft of its Long Beach to East Los Angeles Corridor Mobility Investment Plan, in which Metro plans to widen the lower 710 Freeway for a few miles instead of the massive widening project that was canceled due to decades of community resistance. Streetsblog reviewed the new draft proposal, which includes some freeway widening and doesn't rule out residential property demolitions. Public comments on the plan are due by Friday 3/1. Final in-person meeting: Wednesday 2/21 6 p.m. in Compton. For full meeting details and to preregister go to Metro webpage

Wednesday 2/21 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will continue their discussion on the Transportation Department (LADOT) task force report on Alternative Traffic Enforcement. Meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in Rm 401 at City Hall. Meeting agenda includes details and information on how to participate

Thursday 2/22 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various issues. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Among this month's noteworthy issues is a decision on approving the Dodger Stadium gondola [staff report] which will include a Solis motion for community benefits.

Thursday 2/22 - Big Blue Bus, the City of Santa Monica, and Metro will host a virtual Commuters of Santa Monica meeting, featuring information on transportation projects, commuting options, and more. Meeting is 12-1 p.m. on Zoom. Details and preregister at city website

Saturday 2/24 - Join Supervisor Holly Mitchell, SAFE, and Street Racing Kills for an interactive community meeting on street racing. The meeting is a follow-up to Mitchell's motion calling for stronger protections and community feedback on how to address street racing and takeovers. Residents are invited to share how this issue impacts them and help shape the upcoming community symposium on the issue. The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park Community Center at 905 E. El Segundo Blvd. Get more information and register to attend at the Supervisor's website

Sunday 2/25 - From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CicLAvia will open Melrose Avenue from Vermont Avenue (in East Hollywood) to Fairfax Avenue (in the Fairfax neighborhood). The event is free, fun, and family friendly. Melrose will be closed to driving and open for bicycling, walking, rolling, running, jogging, scootering, skating, and more. Participants can start anywhere along the four-mile route, and travel as much or as little of it as they like. The easiest Metro rail access is from the Vermont/Santa Monica Boulevard Metro B Line Station (for one quiet route, exit the south - L.A. City College station portal, then go west two blocks on Willow Brook Avenue, then south three blocks on Heliotrope Avenue. It's also a short (just under one mile) bike ride from the Hollywood/Highland B Line Station (a fairly quiet route would be bicycling south on Orange Drive). Details at CicLAvia event page

