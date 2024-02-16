Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:56 AM PST on February 16, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard – photo via Streets Are For Everyone

  • Alert: L.A. CAO Plans To Release More Misleading HLA Information (Streets for All)
  • L.A. Public Press Explains Measure HLA - Healthy Streets L.A. Initiative
  • Workers Say No To Metro Contracting Bike-Share To Lyft (Jacobin)
  • Carnage: Belmont Shore Car-Bike Crash Critically Injures Cyclist (LB Post)
    • Driver Charged In Deadly Canoga Park Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
  • Allstate Jacks Car Insurance Price 30 Percent (LAT)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Construction Continues To Progress In Central Valley (KTLA)
  • Santa Clarita City Takes Over Vista Canyon Bridge Design (SC Signal)
  • Five Recommended Street Food Vendors By Metro Stations (L.A. Taco)
  • Ground Broken For 222-Unit TOD Inglewood Housing At K Line (Wave)
  • Ground Broken For Little Tokyo Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • SaMo Developments: More Units Without More Parking (SMDP)

