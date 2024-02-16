Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
City Leaders Rally in Support of Measure HLA – the Healthy Streets Initiative
"Angelenos deserve to feel safe on our roads... it's important that we invest in the infrastructure that will foster safe streets for all - families, young people, our elders."
Firefighters Oppose L.A. City Safe Streets Initiative Measure HLA
"I hate to tell you," California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice said, "California and Los Angeles in particular, this is a car community. You may not like it, but it is."
Metro Report: MacArthur Park Station Music is Almost Loud Enough to Harm Employee Hearing
Metro measured MacArthur Park anti-homeless music at 79 decibels - roughly as loud as standing close to passing trucks and motorcycles