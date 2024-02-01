Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:07 AM PST on February 1, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard at Vermont Avenue and 3rd Street in Koreatown. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LAT Election Guide To Measure HLA
  • Rent Increases Return Today As COVID Pause Expires (LAist)
  • LAX and Inglewood People Mover Delays (Daily Breeze)
  • West Hollywood San Vicente Upgrades Get More Complex, More Expensive (WeHoOnline)
  • Malibu City Contracts With CHP To Up Enforcement On PCH (LAT)
  • Eagle Rock High Transforms Street Adding Mural (Eastsider)
  • 32-Unit Affordable TOC Proposed Near Hyde Park Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Deputy Testimony Implicates Rebecca Grossman In Crash Deaths (Daily News, KABC)
  • L.A. Businesses Can Apply For Permanent Outdoor Dining (LAist)

