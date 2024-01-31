Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

10:01 AM PST on January 31, 2024

Inglewood people-mover. Rendering via Envision Inglewood

  • Bond Agency Says LAX People Mover Opening Delayed to 2025 (KTLA)
  • Inglewood People Mover Delayed to 2030 (2UrbanGirls)
  • Carnage: Deadly Street Racing Hit-and-Run Crash In Canoga Park (KTLA, KABC)
  • Revised Plaque Stolen From Bruce's Beach (LAT, KTLA, Daily Breeze)
  • 84-Unit TOC Proposed On Adams In South L.A. (Urbanize)
  • 633-Unit Mixed-Use Development Proposed On Hollywood Blvd (Urbanize)
  • County Approves Plan To Legalize Street Vending (LAT)
  • 1961 Photo Caption "Motorcycle Policemen Fear Drivers More Than Bullets" (LAPL)
  • Lots of Rain Coming To CA This Week (LAT, LB Post, KTLA, KABC, Daily News)

Long Beach

Long Beach’s Concrete Curb-Protected Bike Lanes

Concrete curbs are real protection compared to plastic bollard posts that errant drivers regularly mow down

February 1, 2024
SGV

First Stretch of Rosemead Blvd Complete Street Improvements Now Open

It’s just a half mile of protected bike lane right now, but it’s slated to expand out to two miles, surrounded by a host of facilities around greater El Monte.

January 31, 2024
Beverly Hills

Eyes on the Street: Beverly Hills Bikeways

A trickle of new bike facilities - including one sweet protected bike lane - in recent years means that Beverly Hills is no longer a gap in the growing countywide bike network

January 30, 2024
