Eyes on the Street: Beverly Hills Bikeways

Since then, the city hasn't become a bike paradise, but it's clearly no longer a biking gap. There has been a trickle of new bike facilities, with more on the way. Also, the city's first subway station (some there opposed, some welcomed) will open next year.
Beverly Hills did recently add two new bike lane facilities, and approved a third coming soon.
Doheny Drive
In 2023 Beverly Hills installed one mile of bikeway on Doheny Drive, basically from Burton Way to Whitworth Drive, with a one-block gap south of Wilshire Boulevard.
South of Charleville, Doheny has standard bidirectional bike lanes (see photo at top of post).
North of Wilshire, Doheny has an uphill bike lane, with downhill sharrows. The bikeway ends at Burton Way, the L.A. City boundary.
Roxbury Drive
Beverly Hills is one of only about a dozen L.A. County cities that have protected bike lanes.
The city has one long block of quality parking-protected bike lane - on Roxbury Drive, along the front of Roxbury Park (between Olympic Boulevard and the city boundary just north of Beverly Green Drive). This ~900-foot long facility was approved as a temporary pilot in 2021, then became permanent in 2023.
The Roxbury bikeway is protected southbound, in front of the park, and unprotected northbound. The parking-protected side features plastic bollards, and landscaped planters.
Beverly Hills' short Roxbury bikeway extends adjacent unprotected lanes on Roxbury in the city of Los Angeles.
(One frustrating thing I noticed is how this protected block of Roxbury contrasts with Neptune Avenue in the L.A. City neighborhood of Wilmington. When L.A. added diagonal parking to 56-foot wide Neptune Avenue, the city removed a bike lane, claiming it would not fit. On 54-foot wide Roxbury, the city of Beverly Hills managed to fit all the same features - two travel lanes, two side on-street parking one side diagonal - and included a protected bike lane. Maybe L.A. could learn a lesson from Beverly Hills, and rework Neptune to add the bike lane back?)
Next Up: Beverly Drive
In late 2023, Beverly Hills approved adding protected bike lanes on a four block stretch of Beverly Boulevard from Doheny Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard. The facility will connect to planned Beverly Drive bike lanes in the cities of West Hollywood and Los Angeles.