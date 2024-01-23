Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Los Angeles Loves “Open Streets” Events – So Why Would Metro Slash Funding?
If Metro wishes to make safe, fun, and ultimately transformative Open Streets events possible, the Board should commit to adequately funding this successful, beloved program
This Week In Livable Streets
Die-in protest, Metro board meeting, Burbank bus lanes, District 10 debate, and C Line construction
Hello ‘Southeast Gateway Line’ and Farewell ‘West Santa Ana Branch’
Metro's future 19-mile Southeast Gateway Line will serve southeast L.A. County cities of Artesia, Bell, Bellflower, Cerritos, Cudahy, Downey, Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, L.A., Paramount, South Gate, and Vernon