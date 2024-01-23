Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:16 AM PST on January 23, 2024

Metro Bike Share bikes at a CicLAvia event in 2022. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • L.A. Public Press Looks Into Metro Bike Share Possible Lyft Contract
    • Contracting Lyft For L.A. Bike-Share For 11 Years Not A Good Idea (Velo)
  • More On Metro Renaming Project As Southeast Gateway Line (KTLA, Daily News, Los Cerritos News, The Source)
  • How To Ride A Bus In L.A. (LAist)
  • Carnage: High-Speed Driver Critically Injures Person In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
    • Canyon Country Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian, Flees On Foot (SC Signal)
    • Valencia Driver Hits Pedestrian, Sends To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • After Four-Car Crash, Hancock Park Leaders Seek Speed Cameras (Larchmont Buzz)
    • Parents Object To Manslaughter Plea As Too Lenient In Deadly LB Crash (LB Post)
    • Rebecca Grossman Crash Trial: Other Drivers Also To Blame (LAT)
  • LASD Whistleblower Captain Angela Walton Brings Case To Trial (Witness L.A.)
  • 7-Story 60-Unit Housing Proposed By Vermont/Wilshire Station (Urbanize)
  • Larchmont Neighbors Push To Trim Proposed Affordable Projects Nearby (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Long Beach To Add Vacant Site To L.A. River Greenbelt (Urbanize)
  • Heavy Rain Shuts Down San Diego Buses, Strands Drivers (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

