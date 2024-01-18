Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PST on January 18, 2024

Yes on Measure HLA billboard at Vermont Avenue and 3rd Street in Koreatown. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • LAT Endorses Measure HLA - Healthy Streets L.A.
  • Urbanize Explains TOD Proposal At MacArthur Park Station
  • People for Bikes Gives Santa Monica and Pasadena Bikeways National Shout-Out
  • New Transitional Housing Open In Cypress Park (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Cyclist In Burbank (Biking in L.A.)
    • New Surveillance Video Of 3 Drivers Killing Pacoima Pedestrian (KABC)
  • Apparent Suicide As Metrolink Train Kills Pedestrian In Covina (@westcovina626sgv Instagram)
  • Judge Mandates Beverly Hills Plan For Affordable Housing (LAT)
  • Construction Workers Sought For Brightline Vegas High-Speed Rail Construction (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

