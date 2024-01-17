Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge
The bridges will be built over the Union Pacific tracks where many cut through for a reprieve from the area’s busy arterials
Carefully Curated Footage of LAPD Officer Fatally Striking Pedestrian Raises More Questions than It Answers
LAPD's release of incident footage is not the same thing as transparency
Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum
Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.
This Week In Livable Streets
Packed meetings for the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee and Metro Board committees, Rail-to-Rail and more