Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:38 AM PST on January 17, 2024

Purple Line Extension section 1 tunnel machine – photo via Metro

  • D (Purple Line) Extension Subway Opening Pushed To 2025 (Beverly Press)
    • Subway Construction Includes Wilshire Lane Closures (Beverly Press)
  • Take Survey Online To Recommend WeHo First/Last Mile Improvements (WeHoOnline)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Three-Car Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
    • Speeding Driver Kills Koreatown E-Scooter Rider (L.A. Eco-Village)
    • Person Transported To Hospital From Santa Clarita Car-Motorcycle Crash (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into Smoke Shop In Eagle Rock (KTLA)
  • PCH Isn't the Only Unsafe Road In Malibu (Malibu Times)
  • 35-Story Affordable Housing Proposed Along 101 In Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • 138-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
  • WeHo E-Scooter Rider Crashes Into Pedestrian Causing Head Injury (WeHoOnline)
  • E-Scooter Usage And Injuries Both Rising (SMDP)
  • Cold Air Lid Locks In Harmful L.A. Air Pollution (LAT)
  • Metro Joins KBLA Climate Justice Campaign (Talkers, CEO Wiggins Instagram)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge

The bridges will be built over the Union Pacific tracks where many cut through for a reprieve from the area’s busy arterials

January 17, 2024
South LA

Carefully Curated Footage of LAPD Officer Fatally Striking Pedestrian Raises More Questions than It Answers

LAPD's release of incident footage is not the same thing as transparency

January 17, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
Bike Walk Paths

Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum

Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.

January 17, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Packed meetings for the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee and Metro Board committees, Rail-to-Rail and more

January 16, 2024
See all posts