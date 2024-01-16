Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:52 AM PST on January 16, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell on bike at yesterday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • L.A.'s Mobility Wallet Pilot Seeing High Ride-Hail Usage (Next City)
  • 710 Panel To Discuss Segregation Harms Of Freeway Construction (Pasadena Now)
  • Former Sheriff Villanueva: LASD Gangs Aren't Gangs (Public Press, LAT)
  • Wilmington Waterfront Park To Open Next Month (Urbanize)
  • Brightline West L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Expected To Hire 11,000 Workers (ABC7)
  • Carnage: Three Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Pedestrian In Pacoima (LAT)
    • Cyclist Alex Zavala Died Two Months After October Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
    • South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person, Critically Injures Another (Daily News)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Lennox (Biking in L.A.)
    • Driver Killed In Valencia Solo Crash (SC Signal)
    • Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Socialite Driver Who Killed Two (ABC7)
    • Driver Injured In Big Rig Crash In Sun Valley (KTLA, ABC7)
    • Driver Injured, Ejected From RV In Crash In Newhall (KTLA, ABC7, SC Signal)
  • 70-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed Near USC (Urbanize)
  • CA Looks To Go Big On Untested Carbon Capture (LAT)
  • No-Denominator Study Asserts CA Is Worst State For Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
  • Global Warming Harming CA Snowpack Water Supply (LAT)
  • Environmental Justice Matters On MLK Day (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

