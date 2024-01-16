Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Carefully Curated Footage of LAPD Officer Fatally Striking Pedestrian Raises More Questions than It Answers
LAPD's release of incident footage is not the same thing as transparency
Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum
Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.
This Week In Livable Streets
Packed meetings for the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee and Metro Board committees, Rail-to-Rail and more
Eyes on the Street: Safe Routes to School Improvements in Koreatown
"While the street is a little bit narrower, we're seeing a lot more kids getting to and from the school in a lot more safe and organized fashion"