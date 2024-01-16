This Week In Livable Streets

Packed meetings for the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee and Metro Board committees, Rail-to-Rail, C Line construction, and more.
- Ongoing through Tuesday 1/30 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Details at The Source.
- Tuesday 1/16 - Today Metro will host a 5 p.m. webinar with the latest Rail-to-Rail walk/bike path project construction updates. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Wednesday 1/17 - Tomorrow, the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss and vote on several issues that may be of interest to SBLA readers, from Mobility Plan implementation, to Venice Boulevard safety improvements, to extending the Ballona Creek path. The meeting will take place at L.A. City Hall, room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street (enter on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda and Streets for All alert and talking points.
- Wednesday and Thursday 1/17-18 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find full meeting schedule and agendas at Metro board meeting webpage. Two contested item this month are:
- Metro staff have proposed a flat budget that equates to a 20 percent cut to its popular oversubscribed Open Streets event grant program, which funds Arroyo Fest, CicLAvia, Golden Streets and the like. ActiveSGV and others are pushing to expand the program; see alert. The item will be heard at Wednesday's Planning and Programming Committee meeting - see meeting agenda and staff report.
- Metro has proposed contracting with Lyft to run Metro Bike Share. That proposal will be heard at Thursday's 12:30 p.m. Operations Committee meeting - see meeting agenda and staff report. See additional bike-share background at Twitter threads from @PeterSafonov and @numble.
- Next week, Monday 1/22 - The Burbank Transportation Commission will discuss a proposed resolution recommending dedicated bus lanes and a push to rebuild the Olive Avenue Bridge - for the planned Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project. The meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m. For meeting agenda and access information, see city website.
- Mark your calendar Saturday 1/27 - Streets Are For Everyone and a host of other organizations will host a die-in protesting traffic violence.
