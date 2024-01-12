Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Eyes on the Street: Safe Routes to School Improvements in Koreatown
"While the street is a little bit narrower, we're seeing a lot more kids getting to and from the school in a lot more safe and organized fashion"
Alhambra Locals Get Another Month to Review City’s Bike/Ped Plan
The release of the final plan just a few days before it was set to be adopted riled some Alhambra residents, but city officials say the sooner it’s voted on, the sooner they can seek funding
Will this $750 Billion Plan Solve Southern California’s Traffic Woes?
The projects prioritized in southern California's Regional Transportation Plan would increase driving, rather than work towards meeting state and regional driving reduction goals.