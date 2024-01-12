Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PST on January 12, 2024

Alameda Esplanade – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • No, AI Won't Solve Car Congestion (LAT)
  • Planning Commission Approves Boyle Heights Community Plan Update (Urbanize)
  • Progress On DTLA 7th Street And Alameda Esplanade Bikeways (SBLA Twitter)
  • County Approves Outdoor Dining Ordinance (SC Signal)
  • Culver City Adds Signage Encouraging Walking To School (CC Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In 4-Car Crash In Hancock Park (KTLA)
    • Apparent Street Racing Driver Killed Person In Koreatown (Reddit)
    • Boyle Heights Freeway Crash Injures Six People (Eastsider)
    • Major Injuries In Multi-Car Crash On PCH In Malibu (ABC7, KTLA, Malibu Times)
  • Transitioning To Electric Cars Means Less Gas Taxes (LAT)
  • Riverside County Getting Electric Car Charging Stations (LAist)
  • Pasadena To Host Virtual Input Meeting On Transportation Chief Search (Pasadena Now)
  • Report: CA Police Stop Black Drivers 132% More Than Expected (Sentinel)

Streetsblog will be off Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, returning Tuesday.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

