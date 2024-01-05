Friday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project
The new path won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly, but it will connect cyclists to the future Metro Airport Connector station, serving the K Line and LAX people mover
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Santa Fe Dam
Take to the elevated bikeway for a view of the Valley, or get away from it all in a pedal boat.
For Transit, Walk, and Bike, 2023 Still Has Unfinished Business
Stuff that didn't happen yet: Metro was going to install safe connections to stations and build BRT and bikeways, L.A. was going to end road widening and improve street safety