Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:10 AM PST on January 5, 2024

Inglewood people-mover. Rendering via Envision Inglewood

  • Sepulveda Rail Supporters Crash Sherman Oaks Monorail Meeting (KTLA)
  • Feds Award $1 Billion For Inglewood People Mover (Urbanize, Daily Breeze)
  • Roboticist Says Don't Believe Self-Driving Car Hype (LAT)
  • State Hires Security Guards To Monitor Problem Sites Under 10 Freeway (LAT)
  • L.A. Repairing Long-Neglected River Bike Path Near Griffith Park (@EntitledCycling Twitter)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Flees Four-Car Crash On PCH In Malibu (KTLA, Daily News)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested In Fatal Pomona Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A.-Vegas Drivers Hit Nearly Zero Visibility Snow Storm (KTLA)

