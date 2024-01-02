Tuesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro Micro, Metro Public Safety Committee, Metro monorail presentation, and more
Metro Seeking Input on its MicroTransit Pilot Fares
If Metro wants to grow transit ridership, advance equity, improve health, and help the climate, it should cancel Micro Micro
Streetsblog Predictions for 2024
Predictions: Metro transit ridership will grow, Metro will complete freeway and rail projects, new bus shelters in L.A., and groundbreaking for high-speed rail