Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PST on December 19, 2023

A few more and better speed signs – and “Authorities also said that if drivers would just abide by the posted speed limits, the area would be much safer.” ought to fix PCH, no? Screenshot via KTLA

  • L.A. Surpasses 300 Annual Traffic Deaths, Second Year In Row (XTown)
  • Why Is Mayor Bass Taking Credit For Bus Shelters She Delayed? (Public Press)
  • Caltrans Announces Weak Safety Improvements For PCH (KTLA)
  • Metro And L.A. Working To Address Homelessness At Stations/Stops (NBC4)
  • Metro Offers Fareless Transit on Christmas and New Year's Days/Eves (KTLA)
  • Redondo Beach Opens Its Part Of Half-Canceled Bikeway (Daily Breeze)
  • Long Beach Study: Low-Income, Youth, POC See More Traffic Violence (LB Post)
  • Where L.A. Sees Most Car Thefts: South L.A., DTLA (LAT)
  • Carnage: PCH Has A History Of Deadly Crashes (Daily News)
    • PD Seeks Arlington Heights Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • No Injuries In Solo Turnover Crash In Stevenson Ranch (SC Signal)
  • County Reviewing Large-Scale General Hospital Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • Nogales Park Opens In Park-Poor Unincorporated Community Of Walnut Park (Urbanize)
  • Port Of L.B. Receives $283M For On-Dock Rail Project (LB Post)
  • Off-Road Tesla Cybertruck Driver Got Stuck In CA Forest; Trolling Ensued (LAT)
  • Rose Parade Route Restaurants Temporarily Pause Outdoor Dining (Pasadena Now)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot

Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures

December 19, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

December 18, 2023
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
South LA

Street Services asks CD8 stakeholders to weigh in on light poles for Western Ave. by December 27

Formal community engagement around the larger slate of improvements planned for Western will begin in February 2024

December 15, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

December 15, 2023
See all posts