Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Santa Monica Considers Transportation Funding Measure for November 2024 Ballot
Santa Monica is looking to tax paid parking structures (i.e. garages and paid lots) to fund transportation projects, including Vision Zero safety improvements and maintenance of the city's parking structures
Street Services asks CD8 stakeholders to weigh in on light poles for Western Ave. by December 27
Formal community engagement around the larger slate of improvements planned for Western will begin in February 2024