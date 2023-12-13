Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:10 AM PST on December 13, 2023

CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • CicLAvia Recaps their Recent South L.A. Event
  • Urbanize Looks At LAX Planned Drop-Off Areas
  • Ventura County Amtrak vs. Truck Crash Hospitalizes Five People (LAT, KTLA)
  • Man Fatally Stabbed On E Line Train Near USC (KTLA)
  • Council Approves Boyle Heights Community Plan (Spectrum)
  • Santa Clarita Council Expected To Approve Increase To Bus Contract (SC Signal)
  • Sing On To Biking In L.A.'s Petition To Mayor Bass For Safer Streets
  • Pasadena PD Reports Top Crash Intersections (Pasadena Now)
  • 53-Unit Affordable Housing Project Planned In Boyle Heights (Urbanize)
  • Long Car Commutes Worse For Less Well-Off Californians (LAT)
  • Tesla Recalls Nearly All Cars Sold With Auto-Pilot (LAT, KTLA)
  • L.A. Leaders Appointed To State Transit Task Force (SM Next, NRDC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

