Wednesday’s Headlines

Eyes on Upcoming Bike Facilities in Little Tokyo, El Monte, and Vincent
No more mess at the car-damaged El Monte Metro Bike Hub. New asphalt on the county's Vincent Community Bikeway. Metro planted new trees at the nearly complete Alameda Esplanade
SGV Connect Special Edition: Happy 35th Anniversary, Foothill Transit
Last Friday, Foothill Transit celebrated its 35th anniversary with a party in the parking lot of its West Covina headquarters. Joe Linton and Chris Greenspon were among those on-hand and they had a chance to catch up with a handful of people that helped shape Foothill Transit's past and will guide the agency into the future.
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro C Line and Freak Bikes film screening at Re:Ciclos at L.A. Eco-Village