Monday’s Headlines

9:36 AM PST on December 11, 2023

Rendering of Long Beach’s Shoemaker Bridge replacement – image via LongBeachIze

  • Designs Shared For LB Shoemaker Bridge Replacement (LongBeachIze, LAist, Urbanize)
  • Metro Restored/Added Service Yesterday (LAist)
  • Which So Cal Transit Agencies Are Leading On Electric Buses (LAT)
  • Carnage: Baldwin Hills Wrong Way Driver Crash Kills Person (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Into South L.A. Scaffolding (KTLA)
    • Charges Filed In Downey Fatal Crash Case (Downey Patriot)
    • 1 Person Injured In 6-Car Crash On 101 In Hollywood (KTLA)
  • Driver Will Soon Pay to Park in DTLA Arts District (LAist)

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro C Line and Freak Bikes film screening at Re:Ciclos at L.A. Eco-Village

December 12, 2023
Urban Design

Sunny Side Up: L.A. Al Fresco Dines In Success with a Whopping $12 Million Surge in Sales and a Side of Smiles for Angelenos

Research shows L.A.'s Al Fresco outdoor dining program is an unsung hero of the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing a lifeline to restaurants and bars

December 11, 2023
No City for Old Men: L.A. Police Commission finds lung-collapsing blow to chest of unarmed Black 60-year-old “in policy”

Although Officer Brian Kolke failed to voluntarily report the use of force and prolonged Earl Roots' agony for several hours, he only received a comment card on his personnel file

December 11, 2023
SGV

Foothill Transit Celebrates 35 Years

Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes credits their successes to a "commitment to community," a "spirit of innovation," and fruitful collaborations with numerous partners

December 9, 2023
