Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PST on December 6, 2023

High Desert Corridor rail could connect Palmdale to Las Vegas and San Diego. Map via Metro

  • Feds Award $6B For California And Vegas High-Speed Rail (Urbanize, KTLA, ABC7)
  • Carnage: Carson Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Grieving Family Seeks Justice In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, ABC7)
  • Construction Underway For New Jordan Downs Apartments In Watts (Urbanize)
  • Idle Oil Wells Present Health and Climate Problems (LAist)
  • Supervisor Horvath Now Chair Of Board Of Supervisors (Public Press)

