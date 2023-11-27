Eyes on the Street: City of Artesia Bikeways

About a month ago, Artesia opened new bright green bike lanes on 166th Street between Pioneer and Norwalk Boulevards. The half-mile long resurfacing project spans three cities: Artesia, Norwalk and Cerritos. The project included a road diet, which the city's staff report recommended for improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and people in vehicles.
Artesia is responsible the south side of 166th. The city opted to go a bit further than Norwalk by adding bright green pavement. Artesia already had installed green paint on its Norwalk Boulevard bike lanes.
Artesia is also building its Historical District Recreational Trail along the West Santa Ana Branch rail right-of-way. The walk/bike path is open, but the city is still finishing installing landscaping and irrigation.
StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.