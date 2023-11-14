This Week In Livable Streets

Alhambra walk/bike plan, Metro meetings, and more.
- Ongoing through December - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction through December. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track west of LAX. Details at The Source.
- Ongoing - The 10 Freeway is closed, find SBLA recommendations for transit and bike alternatives.
- Tuesday 11/14 through Thursday 11/16 - Tonight, tomorrow and Thursday, the city of Alhambra will host virtual public input meetings for its proposed walk/bike plan. In addition there will be one in-person meeting Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Civic Center Library (outside courtyard). Find more about the plan at SBLA coverage, and full meeting schedule with links at Alhambra city webpage.
- Wednesday and Thursday 11/15-16 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of the full board meeting - including voting on $207 million for two freeway expansion projects in southeast L.A. County. Find agendas and supporting materials at Metro board webpage.
- Wednesday 11/15 - Metro will host an in-person community workshop for input on a first/last mile access plan for future West Santa Ana Branch rail that will run through Artesia, Cerritos, Bellflower, Paramount, Downey, South Gate, Cudahy, Bell, Huntington Park, Vernon, unincorporated Florence-Firestone and downtown Los Angeles. The meeting will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the T. Mayne Thompson Multi-purpose Room at 14001 Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 11/15 - Metro will host a 2-3 p.m. virtual construction update meeting for its Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation Project. Details at Metro meeting page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org