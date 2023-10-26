Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:57 AM PDT on October 26, 2023

Metro Transit Ambassador Tak Yu Cheung assisting an L (Gold) Line rider. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • More On ULA 'Mansion Tax' Court Victory (LAT)
  • More On Metro Ambassador Program Becoming Permanent (Daily News)
  • Lawsuit Filed Last Week Against Culver City Dismantling Safety Project (CC Crossroads)
  • Settlement In City Lawsuit To Block Church From Caltrans Housing (South Pasadenan)
  • Torrance Approves Bus Electrification By 2040 (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: PD Captures Suspect In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (LAT)
    • Sisters Mourn Nun Killed By Driver During Morning Walk (Burbank Outlook)
    • Murder Charge For Driver Who Intentionally Crashed Into LB Peds (LB Post)
  • Cruise Robo-Taxi SF Crash Could Set Back AV Industry (LAT)
  • Foothill Transit Service Changes In Effect This Sunday (Footnotes)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 27, 2023
Metro

Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay

The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program. Today's approval authorizes Metro to transition the currently contracted program in-house over the next twelve months

October 26, 2023
SGV

SGV Connect 119: GoSGV E-Bike-Share and Carribean Fragoza’s Scary Bike Crash

Take a bike ride down South El Monte's Rush Street with writer Carribean Fragoza - and get the latest on ActiveSGV's e-bike rental program GoSGV

October 24, 2023
