New Vista Canyon Metrolink Station Opens with Increased Antelope Valley Line Service

Santa Clarita celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the city's fourth Metrolink Station, officially called the Vista Canyon Intermodal Center. The new station is opening at a time when Metrolink and Metro have collaborated to significantly expand service on the Antelope Valley Line, adding nine new train runs. Starting Monday, mainly between Union Station and Santa Clarita's Via Princessa Station, there will be fifteen trains daily - with service roughly hourly between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Full schedules at Metrolink website.
Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle noted the added service signified a big shift for Metrolink "from commuter railroad, to regional passenger railroad service where we're providing trains throughout the day and into the evening on the Antelope Valley Line."
"This is going to be just the start of what we're going to see throughout Southern California."
The $37 million Vista Canyon Intermodal Center project includes a second set of tracks, station platform, pedestrian tunnel, public artwork, an eight-bus bay transit center, and parking for cyclists and drivers. It is located in the core of the partially completed walkable Vista Canyon development, which promotes itself as sustainable and "car optional."