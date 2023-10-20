New Vista Canyon Metrolink Station Opens with Increased Antelope Valley Line Service

Santa Clarita celebrated a ribbon-cutting for the city's fourth Metrolink Station, officially called the Vista Canyon Intermodal Center. The new station is opening at a time when Metrolink and Metro have collaborated to significantly expand service on the Antelope Valley Line, adding nine new train runs. Starting Monday, mainly between Union Station and Santa Clarita's Via Princessa Station, there will be fifteen trains daily - with service roughly hourly between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Full schedules at Metrolink website.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle noted the added service signified a big shift for Metrolink "from commuter railroad, to regional passenger railroad service where we're providing trains throughout the day and into the evening on the Antelope Valley Line."

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle speaking at today's Vista Canyon Station ceremony

"This is going to be just the start of what we're going to see throughout Southern California."

The $37 million Vista Canyon Intermodal Center project includes a second set of tracks, station platform, pedestrian tunnel, public artwork, an eight-bus bay transit center, and parking for cyclists and drivers. It is located in the core of the partially completed walkable Vista Canyon development, which promotes itself as sustainable and "car optional."

Bus service at the intermodal center might not start right away, as Santa Clarita Transit workers are on strike.

Below are more photos of today's Vista Canyon Station celebration.

Southeast of the station are completed ~4 story housing in the walkable transit-oriented Vista Canyon development, which is continuing to develop the area around the station.

The Vista Canyon Station is pretty modest, mostly a tunnel and a platform

The Vista Canyon Station platform features shovel-shaped shade structures, intended to commemorate railroad workers

The station features relocated plaques commemorating Chinese railway workers who built the initial rail connection between Southern and Northern California, connecting at the nearby Lang Station site east of the new station. Ricky Leo, President of Chinese Historical Society of Southern California, reminded attendees of the "blood, sweat, and tears" of early Chinese railway builders.

Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs emceed today's station opening ceremonies

Today's ribbon-cutting at the Vista Canyon Station

Next to the rail station is a bus station, with eight shaded bus bays, seating, restrooms, bike parking, etc.