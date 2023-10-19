Thursday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Metro Looks to Approve On-Bus Camera Enforcement Ticketing Drivers Who Park in Bus Lanes
On-bus camera enforcement has the potential to improve bus speed and reliability, improving the lives of millions of Angelenos.
El Monte Refines Complete Streets Designs to Address Shopkeeper Concerns
Business owners differ on how to improve Main Street. The project team is searching for a middle ground.
Too Many Disappointments in L.A. City Bikeway Mileage During Fiscal Year 2022-23
Too much of the city's FY23 bikeway work had big issues: truncated mileage, downgraded facilities, long delayed timelines, false claims, etc.