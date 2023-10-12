Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:09 AM PDT on October 12, 2023

Bus lane marking in West Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Crenshaw Crossing E/K Line TOD To Break Ground In 2024 (Urbanize)
  • Metro Plans To Approve On-Bus Camera Enforcement Contract (@numble Twitter)
  • Inglewood Considers Zoning Changes In Sports Venues Area (2UrbanGirls)
  • Caltrans / So Pas Dispute Delays 710 Freeway Homes (South Pasadenan)
  • Metro Celebrates Federal Grant (announced in June) For Doran Grade Crossing (LAist)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Head-On DUI Crash In Lancaster (KTLA)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Crash In Diamond Bar (Daily News)
    • Driver Killed In Solo Crash On Freeway In Lancaster (AV Times)
    • Animal Researchers Learn From California Roadkill (LAT)
  • Daily Bulletin Asks: Are Big Rigs Allowed On Small Roads In Menifee?

Open Streets

Eight Things You Didn’t Know About Arroyo Fest

Arroyo Fest 2023 will take place Sunday October 29 starting at 7 a.m.

October 12, 2023
Metro

Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway

Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities

October 11, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., L.A. City bus shelter STAP, Metro C Line, and more

October 10, 2023
