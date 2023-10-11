Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
See all posts
Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway
Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., L.A. City bus shelter STAP, Metro C Line, and more
Foothill Transit to Adjust Numerous Bus Routes this Month
Changes are across the East SGV, particularly in Pomona and La Puente
Join Streetsblog L.A. at Our 15th Birthday Party in DTLA on November 30
Join us for a party on November 30th from 5-7 p.m. at First Draft at 1230 South Olive Street in Downtown Los Angeles