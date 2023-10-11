Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

9:04 AM PDT on October 11, 2023

Metro Responds to Missing Downtown Connector Bikeways: Agency Followed Undefined Plans, Prioritized Getting Drivers to Freeway

Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities

October 11, 2023
This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., L.A. City bus shelter STAP, Metro C Line, and more

October 10, 2023
Join Streetsblog L.A. at Our 15th Birthday Party in DTLA on November 30

Join us for a party on November 30th from 5-7 p.m. at First Draft at 1230 South Olive Street in Downtown Los Angeles

October 10, 2023
