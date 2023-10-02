Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:29 AM PDT on October 2, 2023

Pedestrians and cyclists return to the 110 Freeway at this month’s ArroyoFest

  • Patt Morrison: L.A.'s Forever War On Smog (LAT)
  • Walking and Biking On the 110 Freeway (Pasadena Star News)
  • Planning Commission OKs NoHo Station Joint Development (Urbanize)
  • More On Metro Approving $14M More For Low-Ridership High-Cost Metro Micro (Daily News)
  • More On Lawndale Grave Marker Complicating Metro South Bay Rail Extension (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Council Split On E-Scooters (SMDP)
  • 5-Story Affordable Housing Opening Near MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In 14 Freeway Crash In Acton (SC Signal)
    • Pomona DUI Driver Kills Child (KTLA)
    • Driver Dies Driving Off Cliff In San Pedro (LAT)
    • Wrong Way Driver Kills Person In Corona (KTLA)
    • Driver Injures Santa Monica Pedestrian (SMDP)
    • Santa Clarita 5 Freeway Four Vehicle Crash Results In Minor Injuries (SC Signal)
  • Wednesday Is Clean Air Day - Ride Transit Free (The Source, Footnotes, Big Blue Bus, MyBurbank, Hoodline)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

