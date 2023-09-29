Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on September 29, 2023

Metrolink Antelope Valley Line train – photo by Andrewaronoshn via Wikipedia

Active Transportation Program

Guest Opinion: Ten Years In, CA Active Transportation Program Lays Bare a Tale of Two Agencies

L.A. County needs to embrace physically-protected bikeways, robust traffic calming around schools, and similarly transformative, safety-focused projects

September 29, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 28, 2023
Metro

Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station

Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders

September 27, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

September 27, 2023
