Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:27 AM PDT on September 27, 2023

Metro and Caltrans are widening the 91 Freeway in several places, including just east of the 605. Photo via Google Street View

  • How L.A. Will Add Shelters Missing At Bus Stops (Public Press)
  • California Has To Stop Building Freeways Now (SBCA)
  • 'Fix the City' Sues To Repeal Mayor's Emergency Declaration Against Homelessness (LAT)
  • Pico Rivera Rezoning Around Future Metro Stop (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story 53-Unit Mixed Use Planned By Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • Hollywood Walk of Fame Is the Worst Tourist Destination (Guardian)
  • Santa Clarita Looks To Approve $200K To Replace Bus Stop Signs (SC Signal)
  • Little Tokyo Suehiro Cafe Closing Due To Gentrification (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Strikes Multiple Cars In Angelino Heights (Eastsider)
  • EV Tire Particles Are A Big Pollution Problem (LAist)
  • California Drivers Pay More For Gas (KTLA)
  • LAT Launches New Climate California Section

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Eyes on the Station: Metro Fortified Turnstiles at MacArthur Park Station

Metro fortified turnstile entrances at MacArthur Park in order to curb fare-evading riders; sometimes this has adverse impacts on fare-paying riders

September 27, 2023
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 117: Alhambra Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Artist Steve Farley

SGV Connect podcast interviews Alhambra City Councilmember Adele Andrade-Stadler and Pomona Gold Line Station Artist Steve Farley

September 26, 2023
This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Ballona Creek, Metro K Line extension, Green Line maintenance, Metro public safety, and more

September 26, 2023
Tuesday’s Headlines

September 26, 2023
