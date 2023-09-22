Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:51 AM PDT on September 22, 2023

Metro slide showing South Bay C (former Green) Line extension alternatives

  • Polling Supports Metro C Line Extension In Rail R-O-W, Neighbors Don't (Daily News)
  • West Hollywood Looks To Fine E-Scooter Violations (WeHoVille)
  • Foothill Transit Service Changes Take Effect October 29 (Footnotes)
  • 6-Story 64-Unit Affordable Housing Nearly Done By Lafayette Park (Urbanize)
  • Tower Conversion To Residential Next To Wilshire/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Sylmar Driver Strikes Two Peds, Kills One, Hospitalizes Other (KTLA)
    • Downtown SaMo Driver Crashes, Hospitalizing Pedestrian (SMDP)
    • $20M Award In Deadly Lancaster DUI Crash (KTLA)
  • Public Records Expose Councilmember Knew Truth About Travel Expenses (SM Next)
  • Gas Prices Going Up (SC Signal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Bike Walk Paths

Input Meetings Starting This Weekend for Ballona Creek “Finish the Creek” Extension Study

Learn more and give your ideas for extending the Ballona Creek bike/walk path upstream through Culver City and into Mid-City Los Angeles

September 21, 2023
Metro

Guest Opinion: Metro Should Treat Walk and Bike Projects with the Respect They Deserve

Prioritizing true first mile/last mile infrastructure isn’t somehow optional; it’s how your customers get to and from the transit stations.

Anonymous
September 21, 2023
SGV

Eyes on the Street: Slow Streets in South Pasadena

The city has a sampler platter of quick-build temporary traffic calming installations to experience for the rest of the year

September 20, 2023
