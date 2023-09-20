Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:22 AM PDT on September 20, 2023

Caltrans’ former Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs Jeanie Ward-Waller with then Caltrans Director Laurie Berman, left, joined the Caltrans Directors Ride this year. Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Caltrans More-or-Less Fired Top Sustainability Director (SBCA)
  • Laura Rubio-Cornejo Confirmed At LADOT General Manager (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. City and Metro Planning For Reconnecting Communities Grants (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Launches ULA-Funded Rent Relief Program (LAist)
  • Huntington Park Is Confiscating Permitted Street Vendor Carts (Public Press)
  • Gas Prices Up 50 Cents In Last Week (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

