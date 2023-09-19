Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:59 AM PDT on September 19, 2023

Meet Metro Micro ad on subway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Board This Week: $14M For 1 More Year Of Awful Metro Micro Pilot (SBLA Twitter)
    • Board Items: K Line Cost Overruns, Bus Lanes, Construction, Swift (@numble Twitter)
  • 8-Story 600-Apartment Mixed-Use Open Near Bundy Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In High-Speed Freeway Crash At Port of Long Beach (Daily Breeze)
    • Mission Hills Crash Kills One, Injures Another (2UrbanGirls)
    • Reality TV Star Arrested For DUI Hit-and-Run In Newport Beach (LAT)
  • Affordable 4-Story 60-Unit Project Proposed At Historic Central Ave. Theater (Urbanize)
  • Pedestrians Use Bike Lane To Walk Around Tent Blocking Sidewalk (SM Mirror)
  • Speed Camera Bill Up To Governor Newsom (Whittier Daily News)
  • 13 Ways To Save Money On Gasoline (KTLA)

