Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:06 AM PDT on September 14, 2023

Meet Metro Micro ad on subway – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Pico Rivera Initiative Plans BRT, Complete Streets and More (Urbanize)
  • Metro's Ridiculous MicroTransit Rides Cost Metro $43 Each (LAT)
  • California Legislature Approves Speed Camera Bill, Now Awaits Governor (SBCA)
  • Metro Partners With Butterfli For On-Demand Service For Wheelchair Users (2UrbanGirls)
  • Concept Design Announced For Pacoima Wash Headworks Park (Urbanize)
  • Mexico Police Capture Teen Accused Of Shooting At G Line Station (Daily News)
  • Car Insurance Premiums Are Soaring (LAist)
  • Suspect Arrested In Deadly Car vs. Bike Attacks In Huntington Beach (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
  • Metrolink Train Hits, Injures Person On Tracks In Santa Clarita (2UrbanGirls)
  • 2023 Has Already Broken Record For Climate Disasters (LAist)

Metro

Will the Metro Board Please Pull the Plug on the Wasteful MicroTransit Pilot?

Recent Metro documents try to put a positive spin on the $43 million Metro Micro pilot, but even the agency's own hagiography highlights flaws too numerous to ignore

September 15, 2023
LAPD

LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest

Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."

September 13, 2023
bike lanes

Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway

Pasadena's Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway - connecting to City Hall, the Metro A Line, and many other Old Pasadena destinations.

September 12, 2023
