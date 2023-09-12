Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:00 AM PDT on September 12, 2023

This Santa Monica driver ignored the red curb – right? Photo by Cynthia Rose

  • How To Go Car-Free In L.A. (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Looks To Keep Drivers Out Of Bike Lanes (SM Next)
  • Metro Bus Driver Critically Injures Youth in Valley Village (KTLA)
  • 570 Apartments Proposed Next To Santa Monica Metro Station (Urbanize)
  • 7-Story, 92-Unit, 64-Parking Space Housing Opens Near Sunset/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Huntington Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Apparently Intentionally Rammed Cyclists, Killing One (Biking in L.A., LAT)
    • South L.A. Driver Blows Stop and Crashes, Injuring Seven (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into South L.A. Home (KTLA)
    • Santa Clarita Driver Strikes, Injures Pedestrian (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into South L.A. Taco Stand (KTLA)
  • San Pedro Getting New Public Parking Structure (Daily Breeze)
  • Reddit Disappointed With 26-Minute Headway On A Line In Pasadena
  • Apply To Serve On Metro Youth Council (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

bike lanes

Pasadena Cuts Ribbon Celebrating New Union Street Protected Bikeway

Pasadena's Union Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway along the south side of Union Street, extending 1.5 miles from Hill Avenue to Arroyo Parkway - connecting to City Hall, the Metro A Line, and many other Old Pasadena destinations.

September 12, 2023
Bike Walk Paths

County Breaks Ground on Vincent Community Bikeway

The bikeway, which includes creekside path connected by on-street protected bike lanes, is projected to open next summer.

September 12, 2023
This Week In Livable Streets

MOVE Culver City alert, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, NoHo CicLAmini, Public Works Committee, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and more

September 11, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 11, 2023
