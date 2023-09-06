Wednesday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry
Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.
This Week In Livable Streets
Pasadena bikeway opening, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, T-Committee, and more
Eyes on the Street: Recently Widened Soto Street Bridge over Valley Blvd
The newly widened Soto Bridge is disappointing from a walking, transit and bicycling perspective - and the city plans more widening on Soto just north of the bridge project