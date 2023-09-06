Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:25 AM PDT on September 6, 2023

Metro B/D Line riders at MacArthur Park Station. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Adding More B/D Line Subway Service Starting Saturday! (The Source)
  • Harbor Mobility Plan: Add More Parking, Remove/Add Bikeways, and More (Urbanize)
  • "Living Sound Wall" Could Shield River Path From 5 Freeway By Griffith Park (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Lincoln Heights Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Victim In Coma (Eastsider)
    • Driver Killed In Boyle Heights Rollover Crash (2UrbanGirls)
    • Passenger Killed In Burbank Two-Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • Drivers Repeatedly Crash Into Long Beach Antique Store (KTLA)
    • Actor Accused Of No-Injuries Malibu Hit-and-Run (LAT)
  • Hollenbeck Park Water Quality Revamp Moving Forward (Eastsider)
  • Plans For Small Park In South L.A. At Vacant DWP Site (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Hikes and Bikes

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Ghost Town Ride in City of Industry

Industry’s side streets are pretty dead on weekends, making for miles and miles of relaxed cycling.

September 6, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Pasadena bikeway opening, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, T-Committee, and more

September 6, 2023
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go

Save now
Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go. Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit.
Bureau of Engineering - LADPW

Eyes on the Street: Recently Widened Soto Street Bridge over Valley Blvd

The newly widened Soto Bridge is disappointing from a walking, transit and bicycling perspective - and the city plans more widening on Soto just north of the bridge project

September 6, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 5, 2023
See all posts