Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:08 AM PDT on September 5, 2023

Parking meter – photo via LADOT

  • Lack Of Bus Shelters, Infrequent Metro Service Problematic For Koreatown (LAT)
  • L.A. Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing At Previous Racial Covenant Site (LAist)
  • Person Stabbed On Metro A Train In Highland Park (CBS)
  • Carnage: Two People Killed In Compton Street Racing Crash (KTLA, CBS, Daily News)
    • North Hollywood Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (Daily News)
    • Driver Pleads No Contest In Deadly Head-On 405 Freeway Crash (AV Times)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In Newhall (SC Signal)
  • Metrolink Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • No Injuries As Amtrak Train Collides With Car Near Santa Barbara (KTLA)
  • Redditor Complains Metrolink Schedules Are Garbage
  • Air Board Strengthens Fuel Storage Rules (LAT)
  • Where People Who Park Illegally Get Parking Tickets (LAT)
  • CHP Launches Online E-Bike Training (LAist)
  • Climate Change Boosts CA Wildfires (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

