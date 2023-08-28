Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:23 AM PDT on August 28, 2023

Metro Regional Connector Grand Avenue Station (and bridge to the Broad Museum)

  • Streets for All Responds To City's Tepid Alternative Version
  • Metro To Temporarily Close 5 Freeway For N. County Widening Construction (SC Signal)
  • Long Beach Climate Plan Combats and Preps For Worsening Climate (LB Post)
  • Cyclists Critical Of Blumenfield Project Adding Parking On Ventura Blvd (Biking in L.A.)
  • Joint Development Proposed By Metro Grand Ave Station (Urbanize)
  • Burning Body Found By Metro C Line Station in Lynwood (LAT, KTLA)
  • Carnage: Three Killed, Three Hospitalized In South L.A. Car Crash (LAT, Daily News)
    • Driver Killed In Crashes On Freeway In Long Beach (2UrbanGirls)
    • Driver Killed In Crash In Lancaster (2UrbanGirls)
    • Driver Strikes, Kills Mountain Lion On Highway 126 Near Piru (LAT, SC Signal)
  • Pasadena Traffic Circle Construction Closes Hill at Topeka (Pasadena Now)
  • More On CA High-Speed Rail Authority Moving To Purchase Trains (LAT)
  • L.A.'s First Bus Took To the Streets 100 Years Ago (LAist)
  • COVID Cases Rising In L.A. County (LAT, LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

