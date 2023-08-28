Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
The Week In Livable Streets
C (Green Line) Line partial closure, 5 Freeway widening, Metro active transportation plan, and more
It’s 2023 and L.A. City Is Still Widening Lots of Roads
L.A. City street widening is expensive, and adversely impacts safety, health, climate, air, water, noise, housing, historic preservation, and more.
