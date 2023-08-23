Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:50 AM PDT on August 23, 2023

Streets for All host a Darren Kettle tonight at 5 p.m.

  • L.A. Public Press Gets Public Records Backstory Of LADOT Sombrita
  • More On Metro Seeking Public Help To Rename West Santa Ana Branch (Daily News)
  • WeHoVille Editor Opposes Fountain Bike Lanes
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Pomona Solo Crash (KTLA)
  • 7-Story 128-Unit, 71-Parking Space TOC Mixed Use Proposed Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • CA Gas Prices Are "Soaring" (LAT, KTLA)
  • How Portland's Highway Expansion Plans Are Climate Fraud (City Observatory)

Calendar extra: Tonight Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual happy hour with Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

August 22, 2023
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

C (Green Line) Line partial closure, South El Monte complete street meeting, Metro North County 5 Freeway widening, Little Tokyo performance, and more

August 21, 2023
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Construction: Alameda Esplanade Partially Open

This month, Metro anticipates finishing construction on the 500-foot long tree-lined bike/walk facility connecting to the new Little Tokyo subway station

August 21, 2023
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 21, 2023
