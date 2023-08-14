Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Monday’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on August 14, 2023

  • Pasadena 710 Advisory Group To Tour Stub Sites (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Lancaster Head-On Crash Kills Two Drivers (AV Times)
    • 100MPH Pasadena Driver Crashes Into Garage, Killing Passenger (Pasadena Now)
    • Driver Strikes/Kills Person In Harbor City (Daily News)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Lancaster (AV Times)
  • LB Hopes Slurry Seal Can Help Address $1+B Street Repair Backlog (LB Post)
  • Silver Lake AgLago Co-op Faces Eviction (Knock)
  • Claremont Group Opposes Supportive Housing Project (SGV Tribune)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

LAPD

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner

Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.

August 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 11, 2023
Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go

Save now
Summer Sale - 50% Off, 100% Go. Streetsblog LA is supported by Foothill Transit.
El Monte

Will Downtown El Monte be Reshaped by Complete Streets?

El Monte is studying designs for a complete streets project that would create crosstown bike lanes on Valley Boulevard, and pedestrianize Main Street's Valley Mall, where businesses are expressing concerns over potential removal of storefront parking

August 10, 2023
bike lanes

L.A. Looks to Upgrade Forest Lawn Bike Lanes to Protected

LADOT and Councilmember Raman plan to add a mile and a half of plastic bollard protection to existing Forest Lawn Drive bike lanes; the project would reduce the number of car lanes from four to two.

August 10, 2023
See all posts