Friday’s Headlines

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner
Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.
Will Downtown El Monte be Reshaped by Complete Streets?
El Monte is studying designs for a complete streets project that would create crosstown bike lanes on Valley Boulevard, and pedestrianize Main Street's Valley Mall, where businesses are expressing concerns over potential removal of storefront parking
L.A. Looks to Upgrade Forest Lawn Bike Lanes to Protected
LADOT and Councilmember Raman plan to add a mile and a half of plastic bollard protection to existing Forest Lawn Drive bike lanes; the project would reduce the number of car lanes from four to two.