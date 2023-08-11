Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:58 AM PDT on August 11, 2023

Map of temporary Metro C Line closures – starting this Saturday. Image via Metro’s The Source

  • Starting Tomorrow Metro Shuts Down Part of C (Green) Line For ~2-Week Maintenance (Daily Breeze, LAist, The Source)
  • Pasadena Cyclists Boycott Watered Down County Bikeway Opening Today (PCSC Twitter)
  • Worry About Dangerous Cars, Not E-Bikes (Biking in L.A.)
  • Pasadena Installing Traffic Circle at North Hill Avenue and Topeka Street (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Housing Dept Demands Residential Hotels Stop Renting To Tourists (Capital & Main)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Drivers Killed Two Siblings 8 Years Apart (LAT)
    • Police Charge South L.A. Street Race Hit-and-Run Driver With Murder (LAT, AV Times)
    • Sylmar DUI Crash Suspect Critically Injures Infant (KTLA)
    • Driver Critically Injures Santa Monica Motorcyclist (SM Mirror)
    • Family Calls For Investigation In Lancaster Hit-and-Run Death (AV Times)
    • Drivers Strike and Kill Large Bear On 5 Freeway Near Templin Highway (SC Signal)
  • Guys Take 10+ Mile Long Walks, Say L.A. Isn't Good For Walking (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

LAPD

LAPD Traffic Safety PSA Scolds Pedestrian for Getting Hit by Red Light Runner

Sometimes recycling isn't good for the environment.

August 12, 2023
El Monte

Will Downtown El Monte be Reshaped by Complete Streets?

El Monte is studying designs for a complete streets project that would create crosstown bike lanes on Valley Boulevard, and pedestrianize Main Street's Valley Mall, where businesses are expressing concerns over potential removal of storefront parking

August 10, 2023
bike lanes

L.A. Looks to Upgrade Forest Lawn Bike Lanes to Protected

LADOT and Councilmember Raman plan to add a mile and a half of plastic bollard protection to existing Forest Lawn Drive bike lanes; the project would reduce the number of car lanes from four to two.

August 10, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

August 10, 2023
