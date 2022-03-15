Eyes on the Street: Red Pavement Bus Lane Improvements in Downtown L.A. and East Hollywood

There are some new bright red bus lane markings on several L.A. streets – mostly in downtown Los Angeles. These include a short new northbound Alameda Street bus lane added last month.

Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero notes that these bus lane improvements are a joint effort between the City of Los Angeles Transportation Department (LADOT) and Metro – as part of Metro’s NextGen bus network revamp. The agencies have been working together via the bus speed improvement initiative spearheaded by L.A. City Councilmember and Metro Boardmember Mike Bonin. Since 2019, LADOT and Metro have partnered to open eight new bus lanes: Flower Street, 5th and 6th Streets, Aliso Street, Olive Street, Grand Avenue, and Alvarado Street, and now Alameda Street.

More L.A. City bus lanes are coming soon on a remaining portion of Alvarado and on La Brea Avenue.

This most recent round of bus-only lane improvements (outlined below) adds little new bus lane mileage, but intervenes strategically to speed bus travel at some pinch points where buses already have priority, but inattentive or scofflaw motorists often ignore bus lanes. Not all drivers will respect the bright red bus lanes, but very few will fail to notice them. At a couple of these locations, Streetsblog observed drivers beginning to merge into the bus lanes, then noticing the red pavement markings and returning to the lanes designated for cars.

There are three sections of newly reddened bus-only lane on the eastbound Metro J Line/Silver Streak Bus Rapid Transit route as it wends its way through downtown. From west to east they are:

First Street – new bus-only left turn left pocket – a half-block between Broadway and Spring Street (in front of the historic L.A. Times building)

Aliso Street – new red pavement on the existing bus-only lane – a block between Los Angeles Street and Alameda Street

Alameda Street – new 1.5-block long northbound bus lane between Aliso Street and the El Monte busway entrance (at the south edge of Union Station – over the 101 Freeway)

The First Street bus turn lane is for eastbound buses turning left onto the counterflow northbound bus-only lane on Spring Street. There is no left turn for private cars here, as they can only turn right onto one-way Spring.

From First Street, J/Silver Streak buses go north on the Spring Street bus lanes, then turn right at Aliso Street. Streetsblog spotted somewhat new soft-hit-post protection on the first block of the Aliso Street bus-only lane, though, checking Google Street View (compare December 2020 with June 2021), these posts were added in early 2021.

The southmost block (between Los Angeles Street and Alameda Street) of the Aliso Street bus-only lane got new red paint treatment.

From Aliso, Silver/J buses turn left on Alameda Street, where LADOT and Metro added a new northbound bus lane.

(Thanks to @DavidRoachford, whose tweet tipped SBLA off to the new Alameda bus lane.)

There are two additional short segments where the agencies added red pavement marking to existing bus-only turn lanes.

On the west side of downtown L.A. – on Figueroa Street at 3rd Street – there is a decade-old bus-only left turn pocket for southbound buses turning left onto the eastbound frontage lanes on 3rd Street. LADOT recently added a bright red bus only pad in that left turn pocket.

At the Vermont Triangle, in East Hollywood at the edge of Los Feliz, LADOT implemented a bus-only left turn lane in 2017. Eastbound Hollywood Boulevard buses turn left at Vermont Avenue. Car drivers there turn left onto Vermont using a short stretch of Prospect Avenue.

In related news, yesterday, Metro announced that LADOT will be stepping up enforcement of bus lanes. This week, LADOT is issuing warnings for bus-lane violations. Next week, LADOT will be ticketing bus lane scofflaws.

Enforcement can be problematic, both because of equity concerns and because of the increased possibility of fraught encounters between people of color and law enforcement. But in this case, LADOT’s parking enforcement officers are unarmed, and many will be on bikes.

Ultimately, the goal is to smooth passage for Metro’s core riders, the overwhelming majority of whom are lower-income people of color. Particularly right now, when Metro is cutting bus service and gas prices are on the rise, it is especially important to make the remaining service as reliable as possible for the Angelenos who depend on it.

Below is the full text of Metro’s announcement: