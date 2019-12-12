Streetfilms Video: Flower Street Bus Lane A Success Story To Spread Through L.A.

Streetfilms and TransitCenter have a new short video out today highlighting the success of downtown Los Angeles’ Flower Street bus-only lane.

The Streetfilms video features L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, CicLAvia’s Tafarai Bayne, L.A. County Bicycle Coalition’s Areli Morales, and Metro and LADOT project leadership staff Stephen Tu and Tim Fremaux.

The 1.8-mile downtown Los Angeles Flower Street bus lane opened in May 2019. At its height, during Metro’s temporary “New Blue” Blue Line light rail refurbishment, the Flower bus lane was carrying more than 70 buses per hour. Post-refurbishment, the lane still carry around 45 buses per hour, including the southbound Metro Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit. Metro recently extended the pilot lane through March 2020. Metro and LADOT are working together to identify locations for new bus lanes.

