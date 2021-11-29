Eyes on the Street: New Bus Lane on Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A.

Downtown L.A.’s Grand Avenue now has bus lanes. Back in early November, Streetsblog reported on the other half of Grand’s one-way couplet: a northbound bus lane on Olive Street. See that post for more details on the history of how the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) and Metro came to install the couplet. In the past two years, LADOT and Metro have had a fruitful bus speed improvements collaboration, resulting in new bus lanes on Flower Street, 5th and 6th Streets, Aliso Street, and Alvarado Street. More on the way – for details see below.

The southbound Grand bus lane doesn’t reach quite as far north onto Bunker Hill as the Olive lane does. The new Grand bus lane extends just over one mile – from Hope Place (a half block above 5th Street) to Pico Boulevard. All of this stretch now has a left-side protected bike lane, and a right-side bus lane.

Additional bus lanes announced as coming soon: