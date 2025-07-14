Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

ICE protests, Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meetings, Metro Sepulveda Transit meetings, and more

4:00 PM PDT on July 14, 2025

Metro slide showing BRT plans for North Hollywood

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Continuing Tuesday 7/15 - Metro is hosting a series of community meetings to share design updates and listen to public feedback on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project (NHTP BRT), which is in the early construction ("pre-construction") phase. All meetings will offer the same information (see presentation and video of last week's virtual meeting). Details at Metro project webpage. See also Streets for All alert regarding Metro's proposed downgrading of the project's bike lanes through Glendale.
    • Tuesday, 7/15 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pasadena City College, Circadian Room, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard
    • Wednesday 7/16 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado Street
    • Saturday 7/19 - from 10-11:30 a.m. at East Valley High School, 5525 Vineland Avenue in North Hollywood
    • Monday 7/21 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Yosemite Recreation Center, 1840 Yosemite Drive in Eagle Rock
    • Tuesday 7/22 - from 6-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Branch Library, 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank
  • Continuing Wednesday 7/16 - Metro is hosting a series of in-person public information sessions for its Sepulveda Transit rail project to connect the Valley with West Los Angeles. Metro recently released the project's draft environmental study (Environmental Impact Report - DEIR), and is taking public comments through August 30. Details at Metro project page or recent SBLA coverage, where you can find additional project hearings in August.
    • Wednesday, 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
    • Monday, 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

