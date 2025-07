This Week In Livable Streets

Continuing- Metro is hosting a series of community meetings to share design updates and listen to public feedback on its North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project (NHTP BRT), which is in the early construction ("pre-construction") phase . All meetings will offer the same information (see presentation and video of last week's virtual meeting). Details at Metro project webpage . See also Streets for All alert regarding Metro's proposed downgrading of the project's bike lanes through Glendale.