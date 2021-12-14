Why Can’t Metro/L.A./Caltrans Just Add Approved Bikeways When Building Big Projects?

Recently, there has been a frustratingly continuous drumbeat of planned bikeways being left off of large-scale southern California construction projects.

There are a host of reasons for the omissions. Numerous agencies are involved, though it’s mostly Metro, Caltrans, and L.A. City Public Works Department bureaus. The effect is the same: missed opportunities for interconnected facilities that would move the southland closer to becoming a safe and convenient place to get around by bike.

Some of these sorts of omissions fly below the radar; there are just too many projects to keep track of. Below is a list of examples that have surfaced this year, listed in rough chronological order:

Bikeways are cheap, especially in comparison to building rail and widening roads, highways, and bridges. The monetary cost to include a basic protected bikeway is minuscule in these projects; adding a buffered or striped bike lane is essentially the cost of the paint. These large-scale projects typically offer once-in-a-life time opportunities to extend bikeway networks.

Instead, Southern California rarely misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity, resulting in the sort of crappy non-network described by Streets for All’s Michael Schneider in a recent L.A. Times editorial:

Imagine if the 101 almost connected to the 405, and the 405 almost connected to the 10, and in the gaps, drivers faced a dirt road with potholes. How many cars would drive on those roads? Yet we ask the same of people on bikes today. Unless someone can get to where they need to go and feel safe for the entire journey, many won’t bother. That requires a network of protected bike lanes that connect to other protected bike lanes, crisscrossing the city.

What is exasperating is that agencies already have approved bike plans – often the result of a great deal of advocacy pressure from cyclists. L.A. City adopted its Mobility Plan in 2015. Metro approved its Complete Streets Policy in 2014 (and received national recognition for it.) That policy builds on Metro’s 2014 First/Last Mile Strategic Plan. Even Caltrans recently released its own Statewide Complete Streets Policy.

Bike riders press to get bikeway facilities included during project planning processes, often to be told that there just isn’t space or funding or staffing or something-or-other for bikeways. Then, even when agencies (often reluctantly) approve bikeways as part of larger plans, they are dropped in full or in part during construction – as if bicycling is just not a valid way to get around, and as if the safety of bicyclists just isn’t quite worth following through on.

One pernicious double standard here is that Metro/Caltrans/L.A. don’t do these sorts of downgrades for other modes. Metro never built a light rail line with four gaps. With few exceptions, Caltrans connects its freeways into a network. But bikeways drop left and right.

As Schneider’s editorial urges, it’s way past time to change these practices:

Los Angeles has long incentivized cars above all other modes of transportation. Climate-friendly transportation should be the new default, with incentives and infrastructure investment to match. It makes no sense to install bike-share stations without building a network of safe bike lanes. It’s foolish to pour billions into new subway lines but also permit five-story parking podiums attached to new residential buildings above the stations.

As the climate emergency spirals out of control, hillsides burn, refugees flee weather disasters, and public health declines, it is time for Southern California to get serious about implementing already-approved bikeway plans. And the time to do much of it is when the facilities are relatively cheap and easy to add to ongoing, larger-scale projects.