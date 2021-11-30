More Progress on the New Sixth Street Viaduct Nearly all of the 20 iconic arches now appear complete

It’s time for yet another Sixth Street Viaduct construction update. In 2021, the city of Los Angeles has made a lot of progress on the $588 million, nearly mile-long landmark viaduct, expected to open in Summer of 2022. The structure’s iconic concrete arches have already become a part of the Boyle Heights and downtown L.A. landscapes – visible from other river bridges, many streets, and even Hollenbeck Park.

Just over a year ago – in October 2020 – the first of the bridge’s falsework arch frames began to appear. Now, about 18 of the bridge’s 20 monumental arches appear complete.

The viaduct’s 20 arches vary in size. Most are 30 feet tall, with two 60-feet-tall pairs flanking the Los Angeles River and a 40-feet-tall pair over the 101 Freeway.

Below are new 6th Street Viaduct photographs – arranged from east to west – Boyle Heights to downtown L.A.

Construction is also proceeding on improvements in the areas under the bridge. Pedestrians and cyclists will have access to the Pico Aliso area below via a spiral ramp located just east of the river – west of Mission Road at 6th Street. Construction of the spiral ramp is just getting underway there.

Below the new bridge will be the 12-acre Sixth Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project, though park construction won’t get substantially underway until after bridge construction is done. Leading to the park is the Mission/Myers Roundabout Project, which includes a bike path (connecting to the spiral ramp above), pedestrian improvements, and landscaping.

The future roundabout area is now fenced off with some construction progress visible.

Below is a series of construction progress photos from the same location – looking north on Anderson Street: